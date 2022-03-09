Colombia to build its first offshore wind farm near Barranquilla

Diego Mesa, Colombia’s Energy Minister, announced on Tuesday that the city of Barranquilla has signed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for the installation of a 350 MW offshore wind farm in the Caribbean Sea, Colombia’s first offshore wind facility.

“The country has a potential for power generation of 50 GW with offshore projects, which almost triples the current installed capacity of the entire country, which is 17.7 GW,” said Mesa.

The Energy Ministry said the Barranquilla project could deliver up to $1bn in investments.