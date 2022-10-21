EuropeOperations

Columbia Shipmanagement and Marlow Navigation call off merger

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 21, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Columbia Shipmanagement

Two Cypriot managers have ditched their nuptials after a lengthy five-year engagement, though they say they will remain friends.

Columbia Shipmanagement and Marlow Navigation formed a holding entity in 2017 at a time when shipmanagement was going through an extensive consolidation period. Five years on, however, the pair continue to work as separate entities and have this week decided to cease merger plans.

“As is well known in the industry, despite originally declaring their intention to consider merger in September 2017, and the subsequent legal incorporation of a Columbia Marlow holding entity, both companies continued to successfully operate entirely independently and follow separate business development strategies. The exploratory intention to merge was therefore amicably abandoned,” Marlow stated.

Despite this merger setback, Splash understands the shipmanagement sector is primed for another significant period of consolidation in the coming months with talks under way to bring some of the famous names in the industry together.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 21, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button