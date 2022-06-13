Columbia Shipmanagement expands footprint in India with Aurus Ship Management deal

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) has signed an agreement with Aurus Ship Management to explore shipmanagement opportunities in the Indian market.

Under the deal, Aurus Ship Management, which commenced operations just six years ago, will be renamed Columbia Aurus Ship Management (CASM), offering recruitment of crew, purchasing, payroll management and technical services.

CSM said the rebranded set-up will mainly focus on attracting, training, and retaining experienced and qualified crew, through the CSM cadet programme run with Aurus and Indian academies.

Mark O’Neil, CEO of CSM, commented: “When forming a partnership with another company it is vital that the two cultures of their businesses are aligned. In Aurus we have found this partner. A leader in the Indian crew recruitment space, Aurus, like CSM, prioritises the needs of seafarers and its workforce. Crucially, both companies believe in operating in the most environmentally and socially conscious way whilst making informed and ambitious commercial decisions.”

Prakash Agarwal, CEO of Aurus, added: “We believe the partnership with CSM will provide new and exciting career opportunities over the coming years for those seafarers who choose to come and work with us. There is no doubt this partnership will further enhance the existing very high reputation of the Indian seafarer within the international maritime industry.”

The Cyprus-based CSM has made similar moves around the world most recently joining forces with Monaco-based Sea World Management (SWM) and last year with Saudi Arabia’s Spectrum. It also has a memorandum of understanding in place with Saudi Arabian yard International Maritime Industries (IMI), a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell and Hyundai Heavy Industries.