Columbia’s financing arm buys into Ahorn Capital

Columbia Finance Solutions has bolstered the range of its financial services by taking a stake in Ahorn Capital, a Hamburg-based platform for institutional and professional investors.

The financing arm of the Columbia group said the partnership allows it to provide its clients with flexible financing options for their fleet expansions and individual projects. In turn, Ahorn will tap into Columbia’s market access, internal asset expertise and extensive know-how, the company added.

Ahorn Capital structures direct investment opportunities for institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals.

“Columbia can leverage Ahorn’s structuring expertise and access to family offices and high net worth individuals. The partnership will allow us to provide turnkey solutions to our clients and provide part, or all, of the equity or debt piece on any given project,” said Mark O’Neil, president and CEO of the Columbia group.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Henry Behne and Hendrik Stellamanns will run the company as managing directors.

“The deal cements the investment strengths of Ahorn with the market reach and expertise of the Columbia group. We can assist Columbia’s clients and partners by structuring deals and providing fitting financing options for them,” added Behne.