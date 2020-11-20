Combi Lift secures contract to dispose of chemicals from Beirut Port

German heavy lift shipping specialist Combi Lift has secured a $3.6m contract to dispose of 49 containers of flammable chemicals from Beirut’s port, following the deadly explosion at the port in August.

The blast is said to have been caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in a warehouse for the last six years after a ship had been abandoned at the port in 2013.

The containers being removed from the part have been stored in an open-air cargo zone for over a decade under the supervision of Lebanon’s customs authority.

Combi Lift has already started clearing the chemicals and will transport them in special containers.

The explosion at Beirut killed more than 200 people, injured at least 6,500 others and made 300,000 homeless.