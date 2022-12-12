Compressed hydrogen carrier design gets stamp of approval

Australian hydrogen shipping start-up Provaris Energy, formerly Global Energy Ventures (GEV), has secured design approval from the class society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its 26,000 cu m compressed hydrogen carrier.

In 2021, the ASX-listed company received ABS approvals in principle for the 26,000 cu m ship dubbed the H2Neo and the larger 120,000 cu m unit called the H2Max. The latest milestone follows the completion of one-year front-end engineering design (FEED) work and is said to be the first of its kind to receive this level of approval.

The approval confirmed the ship is capable of transporting compressed hydrogen at bulk scale at 250 bar pressure; that the FEED package allows shipbuilders to provide firm quotations for the construction; and that relevant safety aspects of the ship’s design and operation have been verified.

ABS Consulting has carried out risk and safety workshops (HAZID) and specialist studies concerning gas dispersion, explosion and fire analysis to help assess and mitigate the risks associated with the storage and transportation of hydrogen. “This is the first time that an extensive HAZID and FEED level design for a novel hydrogen carrier has been concluded,” Provaris said.

The next step will be to build and test a prototype hydrogen tank and prepare for ship construction with a selected shipyard. Shipbroker Clarksons has been engaged to conclude the shipyard identification and selection process in early 2023, with the aim to execute the first shipbuilding contracts for the H2Neo in late 2023 and commence large-scale hydrogen shipping in 2026.

The design of the 120,000 cu m H2Max is expected to be approved in 2023, with first orders targeted in 2026.

“Compressed hydrogen can deliver a safe, economic and energy-efficient hydrogen shipping and transport solution that is essential to meet the climate targets for 2030 and beyond. Provaris has set itself ambitious targets for the detailed engineering and approvals required to develop the H2Neo carrier, and I am pleased to say our team has delivered on time and under budget a unique approach to marine hydrogen transport that is also a world first,” said Martin Carolan, Provaris’ managing director and CEO.