Compressed hydrogen-fuelled roro project moves ahead

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 9, 2022
Aurelia Green Ship Concept Design has unveiled a new design with 100% hydrogen propulsion. Approval in principle has been issued by Italian class society RINA at SMM in Hamburg, a busy shipping show where the industry has been given plenty of glimpses of its green future.

The new design concept is the ACD01 1000, a roro with electric propulsion using highly compressed hydrogen as fuel. Beyond the green design, the difference is marked by the ship’s hydrogen-based engine system, which can be applied to other ship designs.

The fuel used to operate the vessel is 100% compressed hydrogen while the hybrid propulsion is based on battery and fuel cell power modules not supported by internal combustion engines supplied by petroleum-based conventional fuels.

Ton Bos, partner, and co-founder of Aurelia commented: “The world of zero emissions is a pioneering world open to new opportunities, which to some extent reminds me of the first operations in the heavylift sector, where there was also no experience yet. In this sense, the cooperation with RINA is a strong signal that the maritime world is ready to work together for clean shipping.”

