Concordia Maritime appoints new CEO as Ullman retires

Stena Line’s head of sustainability, Erik Lewenhaupt, will take over as chief executive of Concordia Maritime, succeeding Kim Ullman (pictured), who will step down and retire after eight years with the company.

Starting his tanker career at Nordström & Thulin in 1996, and later as Stena Bulk’s tanker chartering manager in Gothenburg and Singapore, Lewenhaupt will officially take the helm on January 1, 2022. In his most recent position as head of sustainability at Stena Line, he helped transform Stena’s ferry services into one of the transport sector’s most sustainable operations.

“It is really exciting to be able to welcome Erik Lewenhaupt back to tanker shipping. Erik has extensive experience in both tanker shipping and sustainability – two key areas as we look ahead. We wish him success in navigating the cyclical and volatile tanker market from his new position,” said Carl-Johan Hagman, chairman of the board of Concordia Maritime.

Ullman was involved in starting and establishing Stena’s tanker shipping business. In addition to his position as vice president of Stena Bulk for many years, he has also been CEO of Stentex, head of Stena Bulk’s Houston office, and CEO of Stena LNG and Stena Weco.