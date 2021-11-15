EuropeTankers

Concordia Maritime appoints new CEO as Ullman retires

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 16, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Concordia Maritime

Stena Line’s head of sustainability, Erik Lewenhaupt, will take over as chief executive of Concordia Maritime, succeeding Kim Ullman (pictured), who will step down and retire after eight years with the company.

Starting his tanker career at Nordström & Thulin in 1996, and later as Stena Bulk’s tanker chartering manager in Gothenburg and Singapore, Lewenhaupt will officially take the helm on January 1, 2022. In his most recent position as head of sustainability at Stena Line, he helped transform Stena’s ferry services into one of the transport sector’s most sustainable operations.

“It is really exciting to be able to welcome Erik Lewenhaupt back to tanker shipping. Erik has extensive experience in both tanker shipping and sustainability – two key areas as we look ahead. We wish him success in navigating the cyclical and volatile tanker market from his new position,” said Carl-Johan Hagman, chairman of the board of Concordia Maritime.

Ullman was involved in starting and establishing Stena’s tanker shipping business. In addition to his position as vice president of Stena Bulk for many years, he has also been CEO of Stentex, head of Stena Bulk’s Houston office, and CEO of Stena LNG and Stena Weco.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 16, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button