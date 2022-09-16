Concordia Maritime sells its three oldest product tankers in strong market

Sweden’s Concordia Maritime has sold three sixteen-year-old product tankers to an undisclosed European buyer at a price said to be significantly above the market valuations made in mid-2022.

The trio Stena Primorsk, Stena Performance and Stena Provence, estimated by VesselsValue as worth around $51m in total, were the oldest in the company’s fleet, following the disposal of the 2005-built Stena Paris in July.

The sale should complete in the fourth quarter of 2022 and have a positive liquidity effect of around $30m, while the surplus will be used for repayment of loans.

Concordia said it has seen secondhand prices for product tankers rise sharply in the past six months, with fifteen-year-old MR vessels up by around 70%. After the deal is closed, the company will have four P-MAX product tankers left in its fleet, all built between 2009 and 2011.

“The sale of the vessels is made primarily to take advantage of the increased ship valuations. We are now seeing massive interest in secondhand tonnage. The tanker market is cyclical and our business model includes both purchases and sales of vessels. Here, timing is absolutely crucial. Right now we are getting paid very well for our oldest ships,” remarked Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO of Concordia Maritime.