Congestion keeps box rates flying

Congestion continues to plague the container shipping markets. Logistics giant Kuehne & Nagel’s new Global Disruption Indicator shows that global teu days spent waiting was 11.56m on January 19 not far from a peak of around 13m at the end of December. The cycle time for ships going from port A and back to port A remains high. The Flexport Ocean Timelines Indicator, which measures elapsed cargo days from production line to delivery, has expanded from 50 days in 2019 to 110 days in January th...