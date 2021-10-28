AmericasPorts and LogisticsRegulatory

Congressman plans to introduce legislation to end US purchases of Chinese port cranes

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 28, 2021
Port of Baltimore

Carlos Giménez, a Republican congressman from Florida, believes Chinese container cranes could put American ports at risk of cyber attacks. He plans to introduce legislation “to try and wean [the US] off these Chinese cranes and other infrastructure needs that may be coming from adversary nations.”

During a Capitol Hill hearing this week on maritime cybersecurity, Giménez said the potential for malware in the cranes’ software threatens port operating systems. “The other concern I have,” said Giménez, “is that whenever the Chinese want, they can cut off our supplies of spare parts” for the cranes.

The hearing was arranged by two subcommittees of the US House Committee on Homeland Security to look at the potential need for regulation to address transportation-focused cyber threats. “Shocked by what we learned during their oversight of Colonial Pipeline and other recent high-profile cyber incidents, members of Congress have begun to question whether the federal government’s approach to cybersecurity – which relies primarily on voluntary partnerships – actually works, or whether some security requirements ought to be mandated,” the committees said in a statement.

