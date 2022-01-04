Conoship unveils its next series of vessels

Dutch firm Conoship International Projects has revealed it has ordered six “future proof” ships at Fosen Yard Emden in Germany. The diesel-electric 3,600 dwt general cargo vessels are suited for sea-river operations and will feature two Econowind VentiFoils. The ships will deliver next year and into 2023.

“We are very proud that this ultra-fuel-efficient cargo vessel is developed according to our philosophy to build in series in the north of Europe,” said Maarten Sickler, director of Conoship International Projects.

“We are delighted with the order,” said Carsten Stellamanns, managing director of Fosen Yard Emden. “The order is intended to become a flagship project and attract other similar projects to the region.”