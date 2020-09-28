Consort Bunkers acquires Xihe tankers

Singapore’s Consort Bunkers has acquired two small clean product tanker from financially troubled Xihe Group.

Both Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking reported that Consort Bunkers bought the 2011-built 5,200 dwt small clean tanker Marine Swift from Xihe Group for a price of 4.9m.

Xihe and four of its subsidiaries, owned by Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin and his son, was placed under interim judicial managers at the request of major creditor OCBC in August.

Advanced Shipping & Trading also reported that Consort Tanker bought another Xihe tanker – the 2008-built Heredia Sea for a price of $3m.

VesselsValue data shows Consort Bunkers currently owns a fleet of seven small clean tankers ranging from 4,000 dwt to 8,000 dwt.