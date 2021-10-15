Constellation wins Petrobras deal for semisub pair

Brazilian driller Constellation is set to close two new contracts to charter the Gold Star and Lone Star semisub rigs to Petrobras. The charter should be approved this month, following the appeal deadline, and the signing of contracts should take place in November.

Constellation’s two units currently operate for Petrobras but will have their current contracts finalised in 2022. The new contract is expected to commence in Q2 2022 and is said to be for around 1,275 days. Financial details have yet to be disclosed.

The deal follows the tender the Brazilian state-controlled oil company issued for the charter of one or more low specification units for operation in 2,400 m of water. Constellation won the bid ahead of Sacanb Offshore and Petroserv. Sacanb presented the lowest daily rate for its Blue Whale II rig but was disqualified for lacking the required documentation, while Petroserv bid for SSV Catarina was disqualified at an excessive price.

In all, Petrobras received offers for ten rigs, three presented by Constellation, three by OOS Energy, two by Ocyan, one by Sacanb Offshore and Petroserv, respectively.