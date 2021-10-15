AmericasOffshore

Constellation wins Petrobras deal for semisub pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 15, 2021
0 25 1 minute read
Keppel

Brazilian driller Constellation is set to close two new contracts to charter the Gold Star and Lone Star semisub rigs to Petrobras. The charter should be approved this month, following the appeal deadline, and the signing of contracts should take place in November.

Constellation’s two units currently operate for Petrobras but will have their current contracts finalised in 2022. The new contract is expected to commence in Q2 2022 and is said to be for around 1,275 days. Financial details have yet to be disclosed.

The deal follows the tender the Brazilian state-controlled oil company issued for the charter of one or more low specification units for operation in 2,400 m of water. Constellation won the bid ahead of Sacanb Offshore and Petroserv. Sacanb presented the lowest daily rate for its Blue Whale II rig but was disqualified for lacking the required documentation, while Petroserv bid for SSV Catarina was disqualified at an excessive price.

In all, Petrobras received offers for ten rigs, three presented by Constellation, three by OOS Energy, two by Ocyan, one by Sacanb Offshore and Petroserv, respectively.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 15, 2021
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button