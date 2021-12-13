Construction begins on new deepwater oil terminal on Mississippi River

NOLA Oil Terminal has begun construction on the first phase of an oil and refined-products terminal on the lower Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. All required permits for phase 1 are in place, and site preparation and environmental studies are done.

The wharves and docks that comprise phase 1 of the project are expected to be completed in mid-2022 at a cost of $300m. Land-side construction will be done in the second phase of the project. The total project is slated to cost $930m.

The first phase of the project includes two deep-water berths for tankers and one barge dock. The two berths will be capable of mooring 170,000-ton vessels. The barge dock will serve both inland and ocean-going tank barges.

The terminal will be the first of its kind in the region, allowing Mississippi River access for large vessels, such as the new-panamax and the suezmax.

When completed, the 158-acre terminal will offer blending, storing and transferring services, and be able to accommodate up to six tankers a week. It will have a storage capacity as high as 10m barrels.