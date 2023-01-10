Construction of $100m offshore supply base in Newfoundland takes step forward

Fermeuse Enterprises Ltd (FEL) is close to realising its plans to build a marine base for the offshore oil and gas industry in the town of Fermeuse, Newfoundland, about 90 km south of St. John’s. The company received final approval for the project in late December and will now finalise engineering plans for construction, according to Canadian publication SaltWire.

The 15-hectare $100m marine base is expected to include 12 berths, a quay to service semi-submersible rigs, multiple laydown areas and administration buildings. It will also be home to Canada’s only spool base.

“We think the Newfoundland offshore oil and gas industry has a role in the next 20 to 30 years,” said Mike Rose, the company’s spokesperson. “Even against a declining profile for oil and gas use globally, there’s still a tremendous demand and there will continue to be a demand for oil and gas into the future.”

The company is looking to “have most of the build underway within the next 24 months,” according to SaltWire.

“Right now,” said Rose, “we are … assembling our finances, assembling our (operations) team, pushing hard on the engineering work for pre-construction.”