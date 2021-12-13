Container collapse accident off Alexandria

Stormy conditions last Wednesday off the Egyptian port of Alexandria saw a boxship lose three containers overboard and another slew of boxes become dislodged and damaged during transit.

The 2000-built, 3,013 teu Wadi Alrayan was hit by large waves last Wednesday evening. The ship, belonging to Egypt’s National Navigation Co, then made for Alexandria’s outer anchorage before coming in to berth on Friday.

As of Monday morning the ship remains at berth with images emerging of many boxes hanging precariously from the side of the ship.