Container Corporation of India goes international

Container Corporation of India (Concor), the nation’s top container train operator, is rapidly diversifying. Having entered the domestic feeder shipping space a year ago with a pair of 700 teu ships, Concor is about to embark on its first international shipment.

Concor will operate a service from Visakhapatnam to Chittagong in Bangladesh

Concor is in the process of setting up multimodal logistic parks across India and has been tasked by New Delhi to help alleviate congestion on the nation’s busy roads.

Concor is also about to enter the container manufacturing business in a further sign of its diversification aims.