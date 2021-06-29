Container counterattack

The spot rate for freight of all kinds of cargo is stellar, and it goes across all trade lanes. The most recent disruption to global container networks happening in the south China port of Yantian. Where is it exactly? Well, Los Angeles port executive Gene Seroka better tell his video-editing staff where the Pearl River Delta is located – informing them at the same time to clock the difference between Yantai and Yantian.

Splash Extra has enjoyed many replays of that video. Knowing your geog...