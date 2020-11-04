Container leasing bond plan launches

Hamburg-based Buss Capital Invest has launched its first registered bond with a focus on the container leasing market.

Carrying an interest rate of 4%, the minimum investment is EUR10,000 for the three-year bond issue.

Dr Dirk Baldeweg, managing partner of Buss Capital Invest, commented: “The market situation in container leasing is very interesting at the moment – especially because of the coronavirus crisis. Container throughput is growing again – and with it the demand for containers. At the same time, very little was built due to the coronavirus crisis in 2020. So increasing demand meets a shortage of supply.”

Buss Capital Invest designs and sells container investments, having placed around EUR2.5bn in previous investments.