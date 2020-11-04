ContainersEuropeFinance and Insurance

Container leasing bond plan launches

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers November 4, 2020
Hamburg-based Buss Capital Invest has launched its first registered bond with a focus on the container leasing market.

Carrying an interest rate of 4%, the minimum investment is EUR10,000 for the three-year bond issue.

Dr Dirk Baldeweg, managing partner of Buss Capital Invest, commented: “The market situation in container leasing is very interesting at the moment – especially because of the coronavirus crisis. Container throughput is growing again – and with it the demand for containers. At the same time, very little was built due to the coronavirus crisis in 2020. So increasing demand meets a shortage of supply.”

Buss Capital Invest designs and sells container investments, having placed around EUR2.5bn in previous investments.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

