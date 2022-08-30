Container shipping must beware of consumers’ tightened belts

Container port congestion levels are yet to fall substantially in the US, where 153 ships were reported waiting at the end of July compared to 148 at the start of the year. The reason this time seems to be retailers were filling inventory ahead of peak season while fearing a dispute between dock workers and employers, which eventually did not happen. There were reports of an increase in blanked sailings from the US in August as liners tried to avoid congested ports.

