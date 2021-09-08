Containerised battery systems go mainstream

Technology group ABB has announced the development of the Containerized ESS – a complete, plug-in solution to install sustainable marine energy storage at scale, housed in a 20ft high-cube ISO container and ready to integrate with the vessel’s main power distribution system.

The Containerized ESS simplifies energy storage retrofitting, with all batteries, converters, transformer, controls, cooling and auxiliary equipment pre-assembled in the self-contained unit for ‘plug and play’ use.

ABB will be marketing the ESS for use in a wide variety of vessels, offshore support vessels, container ships, ferries, drill ships and other vessel types.

Jyri Jusslin, head of service, ABB Marine & Ports, said: “Fuel savings, lower emissions and increased safety during operation and maintenance are the demand drivers for energy storage systems in the newbuild ship market, where ABB has extensive experience. With Containerized ESS, we are delighted to be able to offer these benefits to owners of existing ships with a one-stop retrofit solution.”

Splash reported earlier in the week on the start of a regular shipping service in the Netherlands using similar technology developed by rival Wartsila.