Containers front and centre in tonight’s World Cup match between Poland and Mexico

At 7pm local time tonight Mexico will kick off against Poland in the FIFA World Cup at a remarkable shipping-inspired sporting location, Stadium 974.

The only waterfront venue with a spectacular view of the Doha skyline, the stadium was constructed using 974 standard certified shipping containers, echoing the nearby port and the industrial history of the plot of land where it is located. The number in the stadium’s name is also the country’s international dialling code.

It is the first fully demountable covered football stadium in World Cup history. After the tournament, the area will be redeveloped, with the containers potentially being shipped to Uruguay to make a similar dismountable stadium if the South American’s bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup proves successful.