Containership orderbook closes in on all-time highs

CMA CGM

The containership orderbook is about to hit an all-time high, elbowing out most other ship types bar LNG to take the lion’s share of building slots at leading yards across Asia.

Alphaliner’s data of confirmed containership orders shows more than 6.22m teu worth of vessels are now on order. Once a number of reported orders are confirmed, the orderbook will topple the heights experienced in 2008 when the orderbook-to-fleet ratio hit 65%.

Because the global box fleet has doubled in size since 2008, the orderbook-to-fleet ratio currently stands at 25%. Including orders under negotiation, and pending confirmation it stands at 27%.

According to Clarksons, only the LNG shipping sector now has a higher orderbook-to-fleet ratio, closing in on the 30% mark.

