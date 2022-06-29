AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Contract negotiations between union and West Coast port employers ‘moving forward,’ says US Labor Secretary

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJune 29, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Los Angeles

Negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) to achieve a new labour agreement are “moving forward,” said US Labor Secretary Martin Walsh this week. Walsh told Reuters that he gets weekly updates from the PMA on progress of the talks. They “continually tell me that we’re in a good place,” he said.

The current contract between the two parties is set to expire on Friday, but both sides have said they will continue to meet after that deadline as required. They have also said they will not stop work at the ports, welcome news to shippers who have dealt with significant disruptions over the last couple of years.

Walsh appears confident that the talks will be successful. “There’s been no issues that I’m aware of that have come up that have made either side concerned,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJune 29, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button