Contractors lined up for Polish offshore wind project

Baltic Power is a joint venture project of PKN Orlen and Northland Power has signed contracts for the manufacture, delivery and installation of the offshore substations and foundations for its wind farm project located in the Baltic Sea.

By the end of this year, Baltic Power said it would secure contracts for all the main elements of the farm’s infrastructure and services necessary to timely start the construction, scheduled for 2024.

The wind turbine foundations will be supplied by Germany’s Steelwind Nordenham. The Belgian fabrication company Smulders will be responsible for supplying the transition pieces, while the offshore transportation and installation of the foundation components will be carried out by the Dutch marine construction firm Van Oord.

In addition, a consortium of Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the offshore substations.

The wind farm will be built some 23 km off the coast, near Łeba and Choczewo. In June this year, the company was the first to complete geotechnical surveys of the seabed in the area of the farm. In July, the company signed, among other things, a reservation agreement for the transport and installation of the turbines, with Cadeler. When completed in 2026, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be able to supply up to more than 1,5 million households with clean energy.