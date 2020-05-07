Controversial Russian bulk carrier departs UK waters for scrap

A Russian bulk carrier that grounded off the coast of southwest England 17 months ago is being towed away for demolition in Turkey.

The Kuzma Minin ran aground off Falmouth in December 2018 in stormy conditions. Local authorities then identified a series of dangerous defects on the Murmansk Shipping Company controlled vessel. The ship was then impounded as the owner owed many debts to creditors. It was sold to a Singapore-based company for just over $1m in March and its name changed to Energy Annabelle .

It will now will be scrapped at a shipbreaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey.