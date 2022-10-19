Contships buys Lomar quartet

Greece’s Contships Management has purchased four 1,102 teu boxships from Lomar Shipping according to Alphaliner. No price has been revelled for the 2014 to 1016-built quartet, Tokyo Trader, Taipei Trader, Toronto Trader and Trinidad Trader. These vessels are part of a six-vessel series ordered by Lomar Shipping in 2012 from Chinese yard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

The acquisition takes the Contships feeder fleet to 46 with the new ships on charter to COSCO and ZIM for the coming couple of years.

Lomar has been one of the most active boxship sellers over the past three years, selling 29 ships since January 2020, according to Alphaliner, leaving it with 32 vessels today, which range in size from 1,078 to 5,042 teu.