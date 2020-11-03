ContainersEurope

Contships swoops for Brise feedermax boxship

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 3, 2020
Greek owner Contship has acquired the 2007-built 1,019 teu boxship Sonderborg from German owner Brise Schiffahrts.

Clarksons, Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading all reported that Contships bought the Chinese-built vessel from a price of $2.65m, significantly lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $3.5m.

Nicolas Pateras-controlled Contships currently owns a fleet of 40 feeder boxships according to VesselsValue, with a total capacity of around 43,700 teu.

