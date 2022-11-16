EuropeGas

CoolCo reveals another three-year LNG fixture

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 16, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Golar LNG

LNG carrier owner Cool Company (CoolCo) has sealed a new three-year charter deal for one of its ships.

The Eastern Pacific Shipping-led company said in its quarterly business update it had fixed an LNG carrier to an undisclosed player from the first quarter of 2023 at an average rate of around $120,000 per day.

Earlier this year CoolCo took the opportunity to fix one of its spot-traded vessels on a 12-month charter which started in September at approximately $140,000 per day.

Another three-year charter deal was struck in October at around $120,000 per day for an unnamed vessel entering the market in the fourth quarter of this year.

CoolCo has two further vessels becoming available over the course of 2023 when tonnage availability will remain limited. The company has 12 ships on a fully-delivered basis and an additional option expiring by June 30, 2023, to buy two LNG carrier newbuild contracts with scheduled deliveries in Q1 2025.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 16, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button