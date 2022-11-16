CoolCo reveals another three-year LNG fixture

LNG carrier owner Cool Company (CoolCo) has sealed a new three-year charter deal for one of its ships.

The Eastern Pacific Shipping-led company said in its quarterly business update it had fixed an LNG carrier to an undisclosed player from the first quarter of 2023 at an average rate of around $120,000 per day.

Earlier this year CoolCo took the opportunity to fix one of its spot-traded vessels on a 12-month charter which started in September at approximately $140,000 per day.

Another three-year charter deal was struck in October at around $120,000 per day for an unnamed vessel entering the market in the fourth quarter of this year.

CoolCo has two further vessels becoming available over the course of 2023 when tonnage availability will remain limited. The company has 12 ships on a fully-delivered basis and an additional option expiring by June 30, 2023, to buy two LNG carrier newbuild contracts with scheduled deliveries in Q1 2025.