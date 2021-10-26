COP26? Don’t expect much

When I asked our esteemed editor for his thoughts on what subject I might contemplate this month, he came back with “COP 26, MEPC and EU ETS - this is it!”

Judging by the coverage COP26 is getting in the media prior to the world’s leaders and their entourages jetting into Glasgow, expectations for anything dramatic to come out of this gathering seem mixed. This is, after all, the 26th such meeting and the problems of climate change have not got any easier, even if awareness of the problem i...