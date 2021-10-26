Splash Extra

COP26? Don’t expect much

Whilst he hopes to be proved wrong, our special correspondent is not optimistic of great things coming from COP26. Shipping must continue to plough its own furrow on climate change.

Photo of Splash SplashOctober 27, 2021
0 19 2 minutes read

When I asked our esteemed editor for his thoughts on what subject I might contemplate this month, he came back with “COP 26, MEPC and EU ETS - this is it!”

Judging by the coverage COP26 is getting in the media prior to the world’s leaders and their entourages jetting into Glasgow, expectations for anything dramatic to come out of this gathering seem mixed. This is, after all, the 26th such meeting and the problems of climate change have not got any easier, even if awareness of the problem i...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashOctober 27, 2021
0 19 2 minutes read
Back to top button