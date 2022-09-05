Copenhagen Energy plans another 3GW offshore wind farm in Western Australia

Copenhagen Energy is looking to build another gigawatt-scale wind farm off the coast of Western Australia, with potential construction starting in 2029, depending on the approval process.

The Danish developer has submitted project details to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water for an initial assessment.

The project, named the Samphire offshore wind farm, is Copenhagen Energy’s third proposal in Australia. The wind farm would be installed north of Perth, comprising up to 200 turbines and six substation platforms.

The developer said turbines would be erected within an area of up to 700 sq km, between 10 km and 44 km off Lancelin and Two Rocks. Similar to its two previous project proposals, dubbed Midwest and Leeuwin, the new offshore wind farm would deliver 3 GW of renewable electricity, enough to power roughly 3m homes and businesses.