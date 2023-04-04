CORE POWER details nuclear-powered feeder boxship design

UK-based marine atomic propulsion developer has unveiled a concept design for a feeder boxship.

The Mikal Bøe-led firm has developed a 2,800 teu feedermax design, to go alongside other designs it has created for different sectors.

Among the many shipowners backing CORE POWER is Tim Hartnoll’s X-Press Feeders, one of the world’s largest feeder operators.

At a client event last September, CORE POWER identified the reasons its molten-salt reactor could revolutionise container shipping.

“New-nuclear powered vessels can herald an end to slow steaming,” said Dr Rory Megginson, head of analytics at CORE POWER. “The trend has been for larger ships travelling at slower speeds ever since 2008, leading to an inflexible service that still suffers from high emissions.”

On the transatlantic, according to CORE POWER models, transit times could be reduced from 10.2 days to 6.5 days, thereby boosting annual round trips from 28 to 41.