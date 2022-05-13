AmericasEuropeFinance and InsuranceOffshoreRenewables

Corio and Ontario Teachers’ in $1bn offshore wind tie-up

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 13, 2022
0 35 1 minute read
GIG

Corio, a Green Investment Group (GIG) portfolio company, has entered into a joint venture with investor Ontario Teachers’ to fund the development of an initial portfolio of up to 9 GW offshore wind projects.

The portfolio will consist of 14 fixed bottom and floating projects in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Ireland and the UK, all of which are currently under development by Corio. Ontario Teachers’ will acquire up to half of Corio’s stake in these projects, supporting development, construction and operation. 

In total, the partnership represents an investment of up to $1bn from Ontario Teachers’. Corio and Ontario Teachers’ said they would also explore opportunities to expand the partnership through the creation or acquisition of new projects. 

Corio was established by GIG in April 2022 as a specialist offshore wind business and is operating on a stand-alone basis. Ontario Teachers’ has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio by 2050. It has also set ambitious interim reduction targets to reduce portfolio carbon emissions intensity by 45% by 2025 and 67% by 2030, compared to a 2019 baseline.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 13, 2022
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button