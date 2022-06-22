Corio teams with Fecon to build 500 MW offshore wind farm in Vietnam

Corio, a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), has signed a joint development agreement with Vietnamese construction and infrastructure group Fecon, for a proposed 500 MW offshore wind farm in Ba Ria, Vung Tau province.

The proposed wind farm, located 23 to 35 km from the coast, could be among the first large-scale offshore wind projects to be built in Vietnam, once licences and approvals are obtained, Corio said.

Once constructed, the fixed-bottom project could produce around 1,250 GWh of clean electricity and avoid more than 600,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, according to an analysis by GIG.

Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation said: “With its vast wind resources, Vietnam can be a South-east Asian powerhouse in offshore wind, providing clean, affordable electricity, as well as supporting jobs and economic opportunities for local communities.”

“The team in Hanoi has been examining opportunities across the country for many years. We are looking at a number of potential projects and partnerships, demonstrating Corio’s commitment towards offshore wind in Vietnam.”

Corio has one of the world’s largest offshore wind development portfolios, at over 20 GW, with projects in development in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, including Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Australia.