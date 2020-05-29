Home Sector Operations Coronavirus infections on Al Kuwait livestock carrier double to 12 May 29th, 2020 Jason Jiang Operations

The number of coronavirus-infected crew from the livestock carrier Al Kuwait , currently docked in Fremantle, has increased to 12.

The vessel arrived in Fremantle, Australia from The United Arab Emirates with 48 crew onboard. Six crew tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and another six were found infected with the virus on Thursday.

The local workers who boarded the ship have also been tested and are expected to have their test results today.

According to the local health department, 38 crew members are currently in hotel quarantine and the remaining 10 crew remain onboard.

The livestock carrier came to Fremantle to pick up around 56,000 sheep, which were bound for the Middle East, and the delayed departure could see the voyage cancelled altogether due to laws banning the sailing of livestock vessels from Australia into the Middle Eastern summer months.