Coronavirus strikes Damen Galati Shipyard

A coronavirus outbreak has spread across Damen Galati Shipyard in Romania with 41 cases registered in the last nine days. One worker has died from the illness so far.

Wearing a mask is now mandatory at the yard, and employees are working in two shifts.

Shipyard coronavirus outbreaks have been reported across the world in recent weeks, most notably in Singapore and India. Damen has had the Galati yard on the banks of the Danube River since 1999.

Two years ago the Dutch shipbuilder added another Romanian yard, buying Mangalia from Daewoo.