Coronavirus ‘visits’ Evangelos Marinakis

Evangelos Marinakis, 52, has become one of the most high profile names in shipping to succumb to the coronavirus. The Greek shipowner took to social media to confirm that he was fighting the illness

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” he said via Instagram. “I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctor’s instructions.”

Thus far there have been 89 confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece with the government today deciding to shut down schools and universities for two weeks.

Organisers of Posidonia, the world’s most famous shipping gathering set for early June in Athens where Marinakis hosts one of the biggest parties, are continuing to move ahead with the event as scheduled.