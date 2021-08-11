CorPower builds world’s largest wave energy test rig

Swedish company CorPower has completed the construction of the world’s largest wave energy test-rig at its Stockholm site.

The two-year development programme was supported by a consortium of project partners, led by ABB, together with Katsa Oy, Särkinen industries, Vallourec, Blue Future and Weforma.

The test rig is capable of simulating ocean wave conditions anywhere in the world and has been accredited by DNV.

It measures 40 m in length and 9 m in width, and will play a fundamental role in supporting CorPower’s flagship HiWave-5 demonstration project, involving the deployment of the firm’s first full-scale wave energy converter of the coast of Portugal, later this year.

Antoine Boudoin, CorPower project manager, said: “We are thrilled to announce the completion of the world’s largest wave energy test rig. As we now progress to full-scale systems we will continue with our rigorous approach to prove the robustness and durability of CorPower’s technology.”