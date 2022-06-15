CorPower showcases commercial-scale wave energy device

Stockholm-based developer CorPower Ocean has revealed its first commercial-scale wave energy converter (WEC) alongside its concept that is claimed to provide the building blocks for utility scale wave farms.

The new device, dubbed CorPower C4, will ultimately form part of a four-system wave array off the coast of Aguçadoura, Portugal, creating one of the world’s first grid-connected wave farms.

The company said the WEC, with a 300kW power rating, represents the world’s most compact in relation to power output. The technology is designed and delivered as so-called CorPack clusters of 10 to 20 MW rating, which, according to CorPower, can deliver up to three times as much power per ocean footprint compared to a typical offshore wind farm.

“This has been a decade-long development, with significant strides in the last few years to industrialise and optimise our wave energy technology. We are on track to deliver certified and warrantied WEC products to the market by 2024/25, unleashing the full potential of ‘utility-scale’ wave farms,” said Patrik Möller, co-founder and CEO of CorPower Ocean.

The CorPack concept is said to offer plug-and-play compatibility with offshore wind infrastructure and is expected to support hybrid wind-wave farms. CorPower Ocean is currently working with project developer Irish offshore renewables developer Simply Blue to deliver a pre-commercial wave farm off Ireland’s west coast.

“We identified CorPower Ocean as a leading wave energy developer back in 2016, before signing a collaboration agreement and developing plans for Project Saoirse. This is a really exciting phase in the movement towards hybrid wave-wind farms as we aim to harness the immense power of the Atlantic Ocean, combining floating offshore wind and wave technology to produce zero-carbon electricity,” added Sam Roch-Perks, CEO of Simply Blue.