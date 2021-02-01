Corvus Energy partners with Toyota to develop hydrogen fuel cell systems

Norway’s Corvus Energy has announced that the company is set to start development and production of sustainable, large scale maritime-certified hydrogen fuel cell systems.

Production will be located in Bergen, Norway with Toyota onboard as key partner and supplier of mass-produced fuel cell technology.

In the meantime, Corvus Energy has started collaboration with Norwegian partners Equinor, shipowners Norled and Wilhelmsen, ship design company LMG Marin, the NCE Maritime CleanTech cluster and R&D institution the University of South-Eastern Norway (USN) to develop and produce modularised and cost-effective PEM (proton exchange membrane) fuel cell systems for the international marine market.

The project has received EUR5.2m ($6.28m) in funding from state agency Innovation Norway.

The development is scheduled to showcase its first marine fuel cell system onboard a vessel in 2023 and the product will be marine certified and available for commercial delivery from 2024.

“Adding fuel cell modules to our Energy Storage System product portfolio is a natural step for Corvus and advances our vision to be the leading supplier of zero-emission marine solutions,” said Geir Bjørkeli, CEO at Corvus Energy.