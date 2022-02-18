Cosco and DSIC float methanol-fuelled VLCC design

China’s Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET), the tanker operation unit of Cosco Shipping Group, and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), have developed a methanol-fuelled very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The vessel’s conceptual design is based on the latest generation of 310,000 dwt VLCCs designed and built by Dalian. It is equipped with two methanol fuel tanks with a total capacity of 10,000 cu m, which can meet the fuel requirements of the ship’s main engine, auxiliary engine, and boiler for the entire voyage.

The partners said they jointly carried out the design evaluation of the overall arrangement of the ship, the selection and arrangement of fuel tanks, and the fuel system and obtained the approval in principle (AiP) independently issued by the two classification societies, DNV and China Classification Society (CCS).

The new joint project follows the development of the world’s first LNG dual-fuelled VLCC Cosco initially ordered at Dalian as a standard fuel oil vessel back in 2017, but a year later opted to upgrade the tanker to make it dual fuel.