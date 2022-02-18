EnvironmentGreater ChinaTankersTech

Cosco and DSIC float methanol-fuelled VLCC design

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 18, 2022
0 11 1 minute read
CSSC

China’s Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation (CSET), the tanker operation unit of Cosco Shipping Group, and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), have developed a methanol-fuelled very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The vessel’s conceptual design is based on the latest generation of 310,000 dwt VLCCs designed and built by Dalian. It is equipped with two methanol fuel tanks with a total capacity of 10,000 cu m, which can meet the fuel requirements of the ship’s main engine, auxiliary engine, and boiler for the entire voyage.

The partners said they jointly carried out the design evaluation of the overall arrangement of the ship, the selection and arrangement of fuel tanks, and the fuel system and obtained the approval in principle (AiP) independently issued by the two classification societies, DNV and China Classification Society (CCS).

The new joint project follows the development of the world’s first LNG dual-fuelled VLCC Cosco initially ordered at Dalian as a standard fuel oil vessel back in 2017, but a year later opted to upgrade the tanker to make it dual fuel.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 18, 2022
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button