Cosco and PIL flout quarantine rules Down Under as reports emerge of seafarers suffering from coronavirus February 14th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Containers, Greater China, Operations

Ships belonging to Cosco and Pacific International Lines (PIL) have called at Australian ports from China in breach of Canberra’s 14-day travel ban put in place in the wake of the coronavirus, sparking anger among local dockworker unions.

The news comes as reports emerge of seafarers coming down with coronavirus while at sea having departed from China.

Workers at Melbourne’s Webb Dock were alarmed following the arrival of the Hong Kong-flagged Cosco Thailand container vessel. An inspector from the Maritime Union of Australia was initially told it had sailed from another Australian port, but it was subsequently discovered that the vessel had actually departed Ningbo in mainland China.

Coronavirus warning signage have now been installed on the gangway, with access to the vessel limited, visitors required to wear face masks at all times, and maritime workers warned not to shake hands with the crew.

In Darwin, workers are demanding a delay to the planned docking of the Singapore-flagged Kota Nebula, part of the PIL fleet, this afternoon, with the vessel having departed a port in mainland China on February 3.

While the Australian government has imposed a ban on foreign nationals entering Australia “for 14 days from the time they have left or transited through mainland China”, the Kota Nebula has been granted permission to dock in Darwin just 11 days after its last potential coronavirus exposure.

The Cosco Thailand was likewise allowed to dock less than 14 days after departing China, with workers, including pilots, tugboat crews, linesmen, and other port workers coming into direct contact with the crew of the vessel without being made aware of the potential risk of coronavirus exposure.

The Maritime Union of Australia said both incidents highlight the failure of the Australian government’s self-reporting system, which relies on shipping companies disclosing potential coronavirus risks and untrained seafarers identifying possible infections.

“The Australian government has imposed strict travel restrictions that prevent air travel by anyone who has been in mainland China in the previous 14 days, yet these vessels are being allowed to dock less than a fortnight after leaving Chinese ports,” MUA national secretary Paddy Crumlin said.

“The reason for the 14 day travel ban is that the incubation period for the coronavirus is two weeks, so it is completely possible that crew members from these vessels may be infected but not yet show symptoms.

“Local maritime workers, including those who board the vessel to pilot them into port and those working to unload them, are all being put at unacceptable risk of exposure through the decisions to allow these vessels to dock in breach of the travel ban.”

Crumlin claimed there have been numerous confirmed cases of coronavirus among seafarers departing China, something Splash has yet to confirm.