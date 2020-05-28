Cosco bulker runs aground on Parana River twice in three days

Cosco’s 81,000 dwt panamax bulk carrier Cofco 1 ran aground twice this week on the Parana River in Argentina.

The vessel ran aground on Monday shortly after it left Timbues port, and having been refloated on Tuesday with tug assistance continued sailing after inspection.

It was stranded again when it was sailing down the river near the San Pedro area on Wednesday. Latest AIS information shows the vessel is still grounded.

The vessel, operated by Cosco Shipping Bulk, is carrying over 40,000 tons of soybean and bound for Denmark.