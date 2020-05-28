Cosco bulker runs aground on Parana River twice in three days

Cosco bulker runs aground on Parana River twice in three days

May 28th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Cosco’s 81,000 dwt panamax bulk carrier Cofco 1 ran aground twice this week on the Parana River in Argentina.

The vessel ran aground on Monday shortly after it left Timbues port, and having been refloated on Tuesday with tug assistance continued sailing after inspection.

It was stranded again when it was sailing down the river near the San Pedro area on Wednesday. Latest AIS information shows the vessel is still grounded.

The vessel, operated by Cosco Shipping Bulk, is carrying over 40,000 tons of soybean and bound for Denmark.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

