COSCO deepens ties with China’s largest car manufacturer

China’s largest shipping line is deepening ties with the country’s top automotive brand.

SAIC Motor will transfer a 5.8% stake in SAIC to COSCO, while COSCO will offer 5% of its listed company COSCO Shipping Holdings in return, the latest in a long line of state-run entities mixing shareholdings.

In July this year COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers started work with Shanghai International Port Group’s SIPG Logistics and SAIC Motor’s Anji Logistics to create a dedicated car transport firm.

COSCO stated the plan was to use its own ships to begin with and then to expand the fleet via newbuilds, charters or buying existing tonnage.

SAIC Motor is China’s largest car manufacturer. It sold 5.27m cars last year.

