Cosco develops all-electric feeder vessels

Cosco’s intra-Asia containerline subsidiary Shanghai Pan-Asia Shipping will operate a novel pair of feeders on the Yangtze soon.

Shanghai Pan-Asia is to take two all-electric 700 teu ships on long term charter from Cosco Shipping Development. The ships, which will deliver in late 2023, are being built by Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) for a total price of $18.24m.

The ships will take boxes between Wuhan and Shanghai and are very much in line with Beijing’s policy to green the traffic along the Yangtze, the world’s busiest river.

The 120 m long ships have a draught of 5.5m and are powered by 36 20ft containerised batteries that can be charged to 50,000 kWh of electricity using shore power.

Currently the world’s largest all-electric boxship is the Yara Birkeland, operating in recent months in Norwegian waters, capable of carrying 120 teu.