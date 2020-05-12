Cosco gives a glimpse of China’s future smart ports

Cosco gives a glimpse of China’s future smart ports

May 12th, 2020 Greater China, Ports and Logistics, Tech 0 comments

Cosco has given a glimpse of its work towards creating autonomous operations at its ports.

Cosco Shipping Ports has been working with Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and China Mobile to develop so-called 5G smart ports with Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal serving as a testbed for much of the new technology including the use of automated driverless trucks (pictured). A landmark demonstration was carried out yesterday with a driverless truck taking and delivering boxes around the terminal to a Cosco boxship yesterday.

The partners in the project stated yesterday in a release that by 2025 China’s main container hub ports aim to have established “an intelligent system with comprehensive perception, ubiquitous interconnection, and port-vehicle collaboration”.

“The successful practice of the model project undertaken at Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal has fully demonstrated that 5G technology would inject new vitality to the development of port automation, digitisation and informatisation, and promote the intelligent upgrade and transformation of ports,” Cosco Shipping Ports stated in a release yesterday.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.