Cosco gives a glimpse of China’s future smart ports

Cosco has given a glimpse of its work towards creating autonomous operations at its ports.

Cosco Shipping Ports has been working with Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle and China Mobile to develop so-called 5G smart ports with Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal serving as a testbed for much of the new technology including the use of automated driverless trucks (pictured). A landmark demonstration was carried out yesterday with a driverless truck taking and delivering boxes around the terminal to a Cosco boxship yesterday.

The partners in the project stated yesterday in a release that by 2025 China’s main container hub ports aim to have established “an intelligent system with comprehensive perception, ubiquitous interconnection, and port-vehicle collaboration”.

“The successful practice of the model project undertaken at Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal has fully demonstrated that 5G technology would inject new vitality to the development of port automation, digitisation and informatisation, and promote the intelligent upgrade and transformation of ports,” Cosco Shipping Ports stated in a release yesterday.