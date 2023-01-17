COSCO invests in COFCO

State-owned entities in China are increasingly investing in each other. COSCO Shipping Holdings has revealed it has just paid RMB5.5bn ($814m) to buy a 5.8% stake in COFCO Fortune, a food processing and logistics unit of Chinese state agricultural conglomerate COFCO.

COSCO said it and COFCO Fortune will explore operations involving resources such as container yards, warehouses and ports.

In October last year SAIC Motor, China’s state-run largest car producer, carried out a share swap with COSCO.