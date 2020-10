Cosco Shipping Bulk has listed its 2004-built panamax bulker Hai Ji for auction sale on Guangzhou Shipping Exchange.

The online auction will start on November 25 and the starting price for the 74,000 dwt bulker is $6m. VesselsValue’s valuation on the vessel is $6.18m.

Cosco is the largest bulk shipping company in the world, operating more than 400 bulk carriers.