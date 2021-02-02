Greater ChinaOffshoreOperations

Cosco ordering semi-submersible vessel at GSI

Jason Jiang February 3, 2021
Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers has announced a plan to order a 80,000 dwt semi-submersible heavy lift vessel at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

Cosco has allocated $123.8m for the newbuild contract.

The company said semi-submersible heavy lift vessel market will be a main development focus of the company in the next five years and vessel is expected to meet the growing demand from offshore oil and gas, LNG and offshore wind industry.

Cosco currently owns seven semi-submersible heavy lift vessels.

